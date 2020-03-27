Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,410 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

