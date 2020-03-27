Caxton Associates LP Takes $205,000 Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

ESI opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.94. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

