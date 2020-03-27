Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

LX stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 46.00% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. China Renaissance Securities cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

