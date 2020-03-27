Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Trading 14.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) traded up 14.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.90, 169,432 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 167,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Specifically, COO Curtis Medeiros bought 18,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $184,263.58. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Catasys in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catasys, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Catasys by 13,788.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Catasys by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Catasys by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATS)

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

