Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,998 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

MSFT opened at $156.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

