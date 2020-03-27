Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Stake Lowered by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after buying an additional 677,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 764,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 592,779 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,135,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 754,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,140,000 after purchasing an additional 470,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

