Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $1.26 Million Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $19,884,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Insperity by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 272.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 200,337 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Insperity stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

