Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,398 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

