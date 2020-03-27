Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 28,245 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,245 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,678 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,377 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Insiders purchased 6,194,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,313,277 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ET stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

