Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 23,099.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,398 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of TowneBank worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TowneBank by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 87,127 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 13.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 96,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 1,745.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,538,000 after buying an additional 392,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOWN. Stephens began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

