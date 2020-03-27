Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 5,970.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ProAssurance were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $42.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,252.13 and a beta of 0.60.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

