Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 189.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,546,000 after buying an additional 320,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,161,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,170,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,056,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,007,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

IR opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.30. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.