Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 452.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,752 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $17.32 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

