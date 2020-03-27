Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 167.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,568 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,547 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.3% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $142,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,333,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,707,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,448 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.42.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

