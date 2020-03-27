Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,100,000 after buying an additional 605,409 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,815,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,474,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,131,000 after purchasing an additional 220,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 451,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.95.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $99.01 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.