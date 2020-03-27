Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Southside Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBSI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,299,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $29.52 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, insider John Robert Garrett acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,488 shares of company stock worth $72,170. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

