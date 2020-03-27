Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 767.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,945,000 after buying an additional 374,081 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,709,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,610,000 after acquiring an additional 136,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,317,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $2,969,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,016 shares of company stock worth $14,160,950. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DLB opened at $57.12 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

