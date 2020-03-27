Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 632.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $113.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.20.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.