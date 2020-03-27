Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,321 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $120.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.53. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

