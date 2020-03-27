Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 506.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Fortive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $8,057,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 52,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 996,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Raymond James cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

