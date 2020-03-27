Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,358,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

