Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

WMB stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

