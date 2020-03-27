Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5,980.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.