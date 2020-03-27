Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.19 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 131.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in IHS Markit by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 75,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE INFO opened at $59.56 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,194,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.