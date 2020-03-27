Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 189.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 445,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,837.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares in the company, valued at $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 in the last ninety days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYV opened at $45.94 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

