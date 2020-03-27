Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 8,972 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4,823.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Equifax were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,980,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average of $142.69. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $164.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

