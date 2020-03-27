Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 116,061 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,580,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,468,000 after purchasing an additional 187,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,190,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,164,000 after purchasing an additional 65,214 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,552,000 after purchasing an additional 114,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

ED opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

