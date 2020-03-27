Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 173.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,014,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,374 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,138,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,015,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 451,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 299,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,031,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 290,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.