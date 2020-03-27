Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,971 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 228.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $304.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.18 and a 200-day moving average of $283.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.17.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

