Capital World Investors Sells 3,537,305 Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,449,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,537,305 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Alcoa worth $267,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

