Capital World Investors Sells 28,985 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,985 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Watsco were worth $230,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco stock opened at $149.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

