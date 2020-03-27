Capital World Investors Sells 16,958,989 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,799,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,958,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Teck Resources were worth $291,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,725,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 9,282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 470,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,015,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Shares of TECK opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

