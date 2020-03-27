Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,507,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.62% of Suncor Energy worth $311,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,909,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754,349 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773,910 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891,210 shares in the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,994,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,665,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $11.75 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

