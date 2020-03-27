Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,917,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 8.73% of Sabre worth $536,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 586.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SABR. Oppenheimer lowered Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Sabre stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.12. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,655.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

