Capital World Investors Has $511.49 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.15% of Walmart worth $511,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $109.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average is $117.40. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $309.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

