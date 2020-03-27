Capital World Investors Has $411.48 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,810,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997,664 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in SYSCO were worth $411,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,053 shares of company stock worth $3,964,659. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

SYY opened at $53.48 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

