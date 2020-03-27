Capital World Investors Has $308.69 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Capital World Investors increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,010,268 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $308,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

AEM stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

