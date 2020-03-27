Capital World Investors Has $299.46 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.57% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $299,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after buying an additional 39,735 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,448,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,838,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $765.86.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $646.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $717.31 and its 200 day moving average is $734.21. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

