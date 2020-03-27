Capital World Investors Has $278.02 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,823,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.68% of CF Industries worth $278,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 911.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in CF Industries by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $26.84 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

