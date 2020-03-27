Capital World Investors Has $243 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.30% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $243,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 479,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,605 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 130,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

