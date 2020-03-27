Capital World Investors Grows Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,250,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $338,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,212,000 after acquiring an additional 95,443 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at $276,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

BFAM opened at $100.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

