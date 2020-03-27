Capital World Investors Grows Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital World Investors raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,769,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $278,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 29,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $29.60 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

