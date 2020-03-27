Capital World Investors Grows Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828,877 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $482,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7,749.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 64,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,157,000 after buying an additional 83,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,245.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

