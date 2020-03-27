Capital World Investors Buys 2,228 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,004,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.20% of Snap worth $277,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,422.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,110,640.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,284,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,564,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,152,218 shares of company stock worth $63,847,226 over the last three months.

SNAP stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.31. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snap from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

