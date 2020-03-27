Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,186,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 8.88% of Ares Management worth $363,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.