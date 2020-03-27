Capital World Investors Acquires New Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,724,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,625,000. Capital World Investors owned 1.58% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,903,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,612,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,203,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $96,830,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

TCOM opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.64. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

