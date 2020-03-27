Capital World Investors Acquires 638 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,136,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 4.63% of Nexstar Media Group worth $250,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,647,000 after purchasing an additional 636,305 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,802,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after acquiring an additional 858,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,999,000 after acquiring an additional 135,977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,859,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.68. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at $375,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.