Capital World Investors Acquires 28,402 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,306,427 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.24% of HDFC Bank worth $272,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 92.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 272.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 129.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 104.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,357,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,456,000 after purchasing an additional 694,316 shares during the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB opened at $41.22 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on HDB shares. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

