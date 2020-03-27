Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

NYSE COF opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,838,000 after buying an additional 154,971 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $509,327,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

