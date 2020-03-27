Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.
NYSE COF opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,838,000 after buying an additional 154,971 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $509,327,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
