Canaccord Genuity Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$40.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$80.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOO. CIBC lowered shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.20.

Shares of DOO opened at C$26.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50. BRP has a 52 week low of C$18.56 and a 52 week high of C$75.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 4.3000004 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

